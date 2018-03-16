Addressing GitHub Problems: "What PRs are open for this issue?"

When looking at a GitHub issue, I often need to know, “What PRs are open for this issue?” I wrote the GitHub Issue Hoister add-on to address my problem.

It hoists those “mcomella added a commit that references this issue” links to the top of an issue page to make them easier to access and see at a glance:

Check out the brief tutorial for caveats and more details, or just download it off AMO. For bugs/issues, file them on github.

This post is written by Michael Comella, a Mobile developer at Mozilla currently working on Firefox for Fire TV.